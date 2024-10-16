close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

Max Verstappen put his Formula 1 frustrations to one side as he partied alongside partner Kelly Piquet at a recent wedding.

The Dutchman has endured a challenging season at Red Bull, with issues over car performance compounded by the stunning form of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

F1 HEADLINES: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

Their results over recent months have been enough to overhaul Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings, while Norris has emerged as a realistic contender to Verstappen's throne.

With just six races remaining of the 2024 campaign, 52 points separate the pair following Norris' impressive victory in Singapore last time out.

It's been a frustrating campaign so far for Max Verstappen
The reigning champion has been with Kelly Piquet since 2021

READ MORE: McLaren star announces SWITCH to rival series

Verstappen and Piquet party at wedding

The F1 season has been on a near-month-long hiatus since then, but will resume this weekend in Austin for the United States Grand Prix.

And while Verstappen's focus will now switch to getting his campaign back on track, he was clearly enjoying himself away from the F1 limelight during the break alongside Piquet.

The three-time world champion has been with the Brazilian model - and daughter of Nelson Piquet - since 2021, with the 35-year-old often spotted in the paddock supporting her partner.

Piquet and Verstappen were pictured together at their friend's wedding

READ MORE: Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments

But they were seen together in considerably more relaxed surroundings recently as they celebrated the wedding of Formula E racer Antonio Felix da Costa.

And Piquet gave fans a flavour of the occasion on social media, sharing a number of photos from the Portuguese star's special day, while several images popped up showing both Piquet and Verstappen dancing with friends.

While there is no wedding currently on the horizon between Verstappen and Piquet, the couple recently caused a social media stir after hinting they could be in for 'a very special year'.

READ MORE: Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Singapore Grand Prix
Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix
Hamilton vs Verstappen

Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:56
Hamilton misses OUT as Verstappen paired with Brit's hero
F1 Social

Hamilton misses OUT as Verstappen paired with Brit's hero

  • October 15, 2024 20:59

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

  • 2 hours ago
United States Grand Prix

Ricciardo F1 exit to hand Hamilton MAJOR boost at US Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton issues SOLO Austin announcement

  • Yesterday 20:54
F1 News & Gossip

Audi F1 target drops BOMBSHELL over team's driver lineup

  • Yesterday 19:58
Hamilton vs Verstappen

Verstappen facing Hamilton DOUBLE blow at US Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x