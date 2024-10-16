Verstappen and Kelly Piquet PARTY HARD as racing star married

Max Verstappen put his Formula 1 frustrations to one side as he partied alongside partner Kelly Piquet at a recent wedding.

The Dutchman has endured a challenging season at Red Bull, with issues over car performance compounded by the stunning form of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

F1 HEADLINES: Geri Horner makes solo announcement as Red Bull chief in bizarre RANT

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

Their results over recent months have been enough to overhaul Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings, while Norris has emerged as a realistic contender to Verstappen's throne.

With just six races remaining of the 2024 campaign, 52 points separate the pair following Norris' impressive victory in Singapore last time out.

It's been a frustrating campaign so far for Max Verstappen

The reigning champion has been with Kelly Piquet since 2021

READ MORE: McLaren star announces SWITCH to rival series

Verstappen and Piquet party at wedding

The F1 season has been on a near-month-long hiatus since then, but will resume this weekend in Austin for the United States Grand Prix.

And while Verstappen's focus will now switch to getting his campaign back on track, he was clearly enjoying himself away from the F1 limelight during the break alongside Piquet.

The three-time world champion has been with the Brazilian model - and daughter of Nelson Piquet - since 2021, with the 35-year-old often spotted in the paddock supporting her partner.

Piquet and Verstappen were pictured together at their friend's wedding

READ MORE: Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments

But they were seen together in considerably more relaxed surroundings recently as they celebrated the wedding of Formula E racer Antonio Felix da Costa.

And Piquet gave fans a flavour of the occasion on social media, sharing a number of photos from the Portuguese star's special day, while several images popped up showing both Piquet and Verstappen dancing with friends.

While there is no wedding currently on the horizon between Verstappen and Piquet, the couple recently caused a social media stir after hinting they could be in for 'a very special year'.

READ MORE: Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring

Related