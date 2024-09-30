Kelly Piquet drops cryptic Verstappen future clue

Kelly Piquet has provided a cryptic clue regarding the future of Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.

The Brazilian model - and daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet - has been in a public relationship with the reigning title holder since 2021.

Piquet has often been spotted in the paddock cheering on her partner, who has enjoyed near-total dominance within the sport in recent years.

Max Verstappen is embroiled in a world title battle with Lando Norris

Kelly Piquet wished partner Max Verstappen a happy birthday this week

Exciting times ahead for 'Mashy'?

It hasn't been plain sailing in 2024 however for the Red Bull star, who has struggled to find consistency throughout this campaign.

Remarkably, the Dutchman has failed to win any of his previous eight races, which in turn has allowed his once formidable championship lead to be reduced to just 52 points.

McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged as the main threat to his crown, and with just a handful of grands prix remaining this year, is in with a realistic chance to dethrone the Dutchman.

Verstappen has cut a frustrated figure over much of the year, and found himself in the spotlight during last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, after falling foul of the sport's governing body for his use of bad language.

His future has also been a source of debate this season, with ongoing rumours linking him with a move to Mercedes refusing to go away.

But in what has been an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the 27-year-old, he at least had something to look forward to this week: his birthday.

Kelly Piquet posted a picture of the pair with her daughter Penelope on Instagram

Piquet was keen to let his fans in on their celebrations, posting some pictures of the pair on her Instagram page, while teasing that there may be some 'special' news on the horizon.

Captioning an image of the couple enjoying a romantic moment, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Mashy. To a very special year ahead."

That was soon followed up by another picture of the two, this time joined by Piquet's daughter Penelope, with an accompanying caption which read: "I love us."

