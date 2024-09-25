Major Verstappen decision 'screws' Mercedes F1 star
A Mercedes star has been warned that his position at the team will be under significant threat should Max Verstappen become available on the driver market.
The three-time Formula 1 champion was previously linked with a switch to the Brackley-based outfit as a potential replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
But the signing of Kimi Antonelli for 2025 put an end to any speculation over the Dutchman's immediate future for the time being.
Russell must 'prove his worth'
Verstappen has endured a challenging campaign at Red Bull, and has been some way off his best in his pursuit to clinch a fourth consecutive world title.
He continues to lead this year's standings with six races remaining, but has failed to win on any of his last eight outings, and is under severe pressure from McLaren star Lando Norris.
The 26-year-old has cut a frustrated figure throughout 2024, and it has been reported that he is open to exploring other options on the grid in the future.
And if he decides to eye up Mercedes as his next destination, then that could spell bad news for George Russell, according to former Haas boss Guenther Steiner.
Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, the Italian discussed the team's signing of Antonelli, and admitted that Russell must prove he has what it takes to stay at the team.
Asked if Russell might be screwed if Verstappen targets a Mercedes switch, Steiner replied: “Yes, could be screwed, not might be screwed, could be screwed.
“But I think he’s aware of this and the only way to prove his worth is by having the results against Kimi Antonelli, the guy who crashed in FP1 [at the Italian Grand Prix].
“Yeah, but it’s also how you beat a rookie. If you dominate him, like at some stage, you know, as much as Toto [Wolff] loves Kimi, if he doesn’t deliver, I think the love is over pretty quick.
“Yeah, it is conditional on your performance. I love you as much as you perform.”
