F1 News Today: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed

Red Bull have revealed that they will be releasing a version of the team's greatest ever Formula 1 car for fans to potentially purchase.

Ricciardo replacement deemed 'not right' in ASTONISHING revelation

Ted Kravitz has revealed his astonishment at Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement rumours, which he deems to be ‘not right’.

Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

Former Lewis Hamilton trainer Angela Cullen is set for new scenery after Kiwi racer Marcus Armstrong announced an IndyCar split.

Verstappen makes 'WRONG sport' claim in outrageous RB star offer

A hilarious exchange between Max Verstappen and one of his Formula 1 colleagues has ended with the reigning champion making an unusual offer.

F1 legend hints at 'UPSETTING' Newey departure reason

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull had been quite the talk of the paddock since he announced his decision to leave in May of this year.

