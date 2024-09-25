F1 News Today: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed
Red Bull have revealed that they will be releasing a version of the team's greatest ever Formula 1 car for fans to potentially purchase.
Ricciardo replacement deemed 'not right' in ASTONISHING revelation
Ted Kravitz has revealed his astonishment at Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement rumours, which he deems to be ‘not right’.
Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT
Former Lewis Hamilton trainer Angela Cullen is set for new scenery after Kiwi racer Marcus Armstrong announced an IndyCar split.
Verstappen makes 'WRONG sport' claim in outrageous RB star offer
A hilarious exchange between Max Verstappen and one of his Formula 1 colleagues has ended with the reigning champion making an unusual offer.
F1 legend hints at 'UPSETTING' Newey departure reason
Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull had been quite the talk of the paddock since he announced his decision to leave in May of this year.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov