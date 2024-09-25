close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed

Red Bull have revealed that they will be releasing a version of the team's greatest ever Formula 1 car for fans to potentially purchase.

Ricciardo replacement deemed 'not right' in ASTONISHING revelation

Ted Kravitz has revealed his astonishment at Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement rumours, which he deems to be ‘not right’.

Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

Former Lewis Hamilton trainer Angela Cullen is set for new scenery after Kiwi racer Marcus Armstrong announced an IndyCar split.

Verstappen makes 'WRONG sport' claim in outrageous RB star offer

A hilarious exchange between Max Verstappen and one of his Formula 1 colleagues has ended with the reigning champion making an unusual offer.

F1 legend hints at 'UPSETTING' Newey departure reason

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull had been quite the talk of the paddock since he announced his decision to leave in May of this year.

F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as Ricciardo COMPLAINT legitimised
F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as Ricciardo COMPLAINT legitimised

  • Yesterday 16:46
F1 News Today: Ricciardo LIFELINE appears as Verstappen losing OUT at Red Bull
F1 News Today: Ricciardo LIFELINE appears as Verstappen losing OUT at Red Bull

  • Yesterday 15:27

Hamilton FURIOUS following key Mercedes decision

  • 11 minutes ago
'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull mass exodus continues as McLaren POACH key F1 talent

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite

  • 2 hours ago
  • Today 06:57
Ricciardo given future boost as Verstappen makes F1 QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
