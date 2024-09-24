close global

Ricciardo replacement deemed 'not right' in ASTONISHING revelation

Ted Kravitz has revealed his astonishment at Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement rumours, which he deems to be ‘not right’.

The debate over Ricciardo’s Formula 1 future has roared on in 2024, as the Aussie star has struggled to deliver consistently for RB.

Whilst pressure has mounted on Ricciardo, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has eagerly awaited a full-time opportunity in F1 after filling in for the injured driver at Alpha Tauri last year.

Team chief Helmut Marko recently revealed that the Kiwi would be on the 2025 grid full-time, leading to speculation that it might be Ricciardo making way for the New Zealander.

Liam Lawson is expected to replace Daniel Ricciardo
Was the Singapore Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo's last race?

Liam Lawson set to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB

Then, during the Singapore GP weekend, Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle updated audiences on Ricciardo’s fate, and revealed a decision on his future was expected after the weekend.

Unfortunately for Ricciardo, he had a disastrous outing around the Marina Bay street circuit, making a Q1 exit on Saturday and finishing the race in P18.

Ralf Schumacher reported during the weekend that the Australian would be replaced before the next race in Austin, with Lawson set to take his seat.

Kravitz, however, has revealed his astonishment at finding out that the Ricciardo rumours seem to have substance, referencing Red Bull's handling of the situation via Ted’s Podbook.

"I was absolutely astonished because I thought this was an internet story talking about him potentially being replaced mid-season by Liam Lawson," he said.

"And then he [Ricciardo] comes out and says, ‘well, that’s not the plan at the moment’.

Ted Kravitz has been left astonished by Daniel Ricciardo replacement rumours

"He dismisses it and then sort of opens the window and says, ‘well, we’ve seen it before and it’s not impossible’. I was like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa’.

"This isn’t on the cards. And then the more people you talk to, it might be on the cards and this is not right. Surely?"

