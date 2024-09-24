Ricciardo handed future BOOST as 'replacement' tipped for Red Bull move

Daniel Ricciardo could be handed a career lifeline, after his rumoured replacement has already been touted for a promotion by a Formula 1 champion.

The Singapore Grand Prix appeared to be Ricciardo's final race for Visa Cash App RB last weekend, after respected pundits confirmed that Liam Lawson is set to replace him, including former drivers Ralf Schumacher and Martin Brundle.

Having raced within the Red Bull family for much of his thirteen years in the sport, Ricciardo now faces an early exit, with RB expected to confirm his mid-season replacement before the US GP in Austin next time out.

The 35-year-old had been in the mix to replace an underperforming Sergio Perez earlier this season, but following an uninspiring run of results and being frequently out-qualified by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo is now fighting for his own seat, let alone Perez's.

With Red Bull reserve driver Lawson expected to replace Ricciardo for the remaining six grands prix of 2024, the sport has been preparing to bid farewell to one of its most prominent personalities.

Yuki Tsunoda has outperformed Daniel Ricciardo at RB this year

Daniel Ricciardo has faced criticism from Helmut Marko

Will Daniel Ricciardo make a career comeback?

Having impressed when replacing an injured Ricciardo during the 2023 season, Lawson has high expectations ready for when he is given another chance on the grid, with a hasty promotion up to the main team not completely off the table either.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg discussed Red Bull's driver dilemma when speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Both Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo face uncertain futures in F1

“It’s so strange with Perez because we all know he’s a good driver and at times he was actually challenging Max for the world championship in small segments like even last year and now he’s somehow just dropped so far back it’s very strange.

“They’re giving him a chance until the end of the year and I think they still need to review it again for next year, and that’s another reason that these rumours are coming that they wanna try Lawson out because if Lawson does amazingly well then he would be considered for the main Red Bull seat next year.”

If the 22-year-old is deemed an acceptable replacement for Perez, Ricciardo may get his seat back at RB should Lawson be given the Red Bull drive for 2025.

