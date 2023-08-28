AlphaTauri CONFIRM Lawson role as Ricciardo's Monza replacement revealed

Matthew Hobkinson

AlphaTauri have confirmed that Formula 1 rookie Liam Lawson will continue to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo 'until he is fully fit'.

The Australian sustained a fracture in his left hand after he made contact with the barriers during FP2 ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lawson stepped in at the last moment and put in an assured performance to come home in P13, finishing ahead of fellow AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda.

And AlphaTauri have now confirmed that Lawson will continue to replace Ricciardo 'until he is fully fit', as the team now prepares to travel for Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

In a statement, the team said: “We are delighted that Daniel’s surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery.

“We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza.”

Ricciardo's update

Daniel Ricciardo will not race at Monza as he recovers from the injury sustained at Zandvoort

Ricciardo took to social media on Sunday to confirm that he had undergone surgery following his crash at Zandvoort.

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool," he wrote on Instagram.

"Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

Ricciardo, who made his return to the F1 grid just two races before the summer break, is facing an as-yet-undetermined spell on the sidelines.

The metacarpal runs between the fingers and the wrist; fractures, which are typically minor, can take several weeks to fully heal.

