Red Bull chief HITS BACK as official Ricciardo future confirmation nears
Red Bull’s head of driver development Helmut Marko has responded to swirling rumours regarding Daniel Ricciardo’s future with the team, confirming that a decision on the Australian’s seat will be made before the United States Grand Prix.
Ricciardo looks to have raced his final event in Formula 1 over the weekend, after an emotional interview post-race, and a guard of honour from his Visa Cash App RB team.
Before the weekend started, Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher both suggested that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore GP, with official confirmation expected this week.
As we await a statement from the team confirming Ricciardo's F1 exit, Red Bull senior advisor Marko addressed the uncertainty head-on during an interview with Sky Germany.
Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future announcement nears
When asked whether the Singapore Grand Prix could mark Ricciardo's final race for the team, Marko provided a measured yet firm response.
"We’ll make the decision after Singapore," Marko revealed.
However, the 80-year-old motorsport advisor couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Schumacher, who has been vocal about Ricciardo’s situation, sparking rumours about the Australian’s imminent exit.
"Ralf Schumacher has already almost declared himself as our press spokesperson, but I can’t confirm anything officially yet," Marko quipped.
Speculation about Ricciardo’s role at VCARB has intensified following his injury last season, with Lawson stepping in and delivering strong performances, including securing his first F1 points at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.
As a result, many have questioned whether Red Bull might choose to prioritise the younger driver as they look ahead to 2025.
While Marko refrained from providing any concrete details on Ricciardo's future, his comments indicate that the team will soon make a definitive call.

