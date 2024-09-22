close global

Ricciardo fights back TEARS in emotional Singapore GP reaction

Daniel Ricciardo has given an emotionally-charged interview at the Singapore Grand Prix, following reports that it will likely be his final race in the sport.

Ricciardo has been strongly rumoured to be replaced by his Visa Cash App RB team ahead of the next race at the United States GP.

Both Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher suggested at the start of the Singapore GP weekend that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson after the Marina Bay race, and the possibility of that scenario became more and more likely as the event went on.

Ricciardo could only finish 18th on Sunday, but was given the opportunity to pit at the end of the race and set the fastest lap, before being given a guard of honour by his team post-race.

Daniel Ricciardo is likely to be replaced by Liam Lawson
Daniel Ricciardo's infectious smile has become a feature of F1 in recent years

Ricciardo' teary interview

Now, Ricciardo struggled to fight back the tears when reflecting on his career in the sport, one that has spanned 13 years and seen the Australian claim eight grand prix wins.

The 'Honey Badger' has admitted that it could be the last time he is seen in an F1 car, with no other viable options on the grid left for 2025 if indeed he is replaced.

"A lot of emotions because I'm aware it could be it and yeah just exhausted after the race so it's a flood of many emotions and feelings and exhaustion," he told F1 media.

"The cockpit is something that I got very used to for many years and yeah just wanting to savour the moment," he said, trying to hold back the tears.

While official confirmation has not yet been given, it's looking increasingly likely that Lawson while take his place in Ricciardo's seat from the next race held in October at the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

