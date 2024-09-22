'What if Ricciardo is replacing Perez' - Red Bull fans demand Australian gets promoted

Sergio Perez endured another frustrating race for Red Bull, causing many Formula 1 fans to demand that the team sack the Mexican driver, with some even calling for Daniel Ricciardo to be installed in his place.

Perez finished outside the top five for the 12th successive race and sits eighth in the World Drivers' Championship. The veteran struggled once more and even found it difficult to overtake rookie driver Franco Colapinto as he battled to finish in P10 in Singapore.

Ricciardo, who is rumoured to be leaving RB after the Singapore Grand Prix, arguably helped Red Bull's Max Verstappen more than Perez as his late move to snatch the fastest lap from Lando Norris, meaning Verstappen leads the championship by 52 points rather than 51 points.

Many racing fans from the F1 Twitter community on X were disappointed with Perez's performance at the Marina Bay Circuit, with some people even demanding that Ricciardo's exit from RB should mean he takes Perez's seat at Red Bull.

Others were frustrated with Perez's performance, even leading to calls that he should 'retire' from the sport and claiming he was 'useless' in regards to helping Red Bull win the constructors' championship.

Norris's victory in Singapore as well as Oscar Piastri's P3 and Perez's ability to pick up just one solitary point from the race see McLaren move 41 points clear in the battle to be crowned the top team in 2024.

F1 Twitter demands Red Bull to sack Perez

If Redbull get rid of Daniel and not Perez it shows they have no idea what they’re doing.



Perez has done terribly and they will likely lose the Constructors solely because of his terrible performance this year despite the cars performance at the beginning.



Ricciardo hasn’t been… — CatPerv™ (@sraczzimillion) September 22, 2024

Everyone in the top 6 pushing hard, having dramas, strategising.



Sergio Perez sitting in P10, dawdling around behind a Haas: pic.twitter.com/LibIyBBi1J — Brad Philpot 🏎🏁 (@BradleyPhilpot) September 22, 2024

Daniel did as much to help Red Bull win the constructors championship as Sergio Perez did tonight — Rhys 🇦🇺❗️ (@SulloReport) September 22, 2024

DR managing to have the same impact on the WC in P18 as Perez in P10 is wild. Sergio Perez is a disgrace. I’d be surprised if he finished the WC in the top 10 at this rate… — Marcus "MJ" Tomczak (@marcus_tomczak) September 22, 2024

Sergio Perez, you better thank Daniel Ricciardo for taking fastest lap. Without that, your finish is again useless for this championship fight. RedBull you know what you need to do — F1 Yapp3r (@F1Yapp3r) September 22, 2024

Ricciardo doing more for Max in one race than Perez has all season #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/RI0sYxgWIA — Lisa | 🦜 (@birdy87) September 22, 2024

