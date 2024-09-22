'What if Ricciardo is replacing Perez' - Red Bull fans demand Australian gets promoted

close global

Sergio Perez endured another frustrating race for Red Bull, causing many Formula 1 fans to demand that the team sack the Mexican driver, with some even calling for Daniel Ricciardo to be installed in his place.

Perez finished outside the top five for the 12th successive race and sits eighth in the World Drivers' Championship. The veteran struggled once more and even found it difficult to overtake rookie driver Franco Colapinto as he battled to finish in P10 in Singapore.

Ricciardo, who is rumoured to be leaving RB after the Singapore Grand Prix, arguably helped Red Bull's Max Verstappen more than Perez as his late move to snatch the fastest lap from Lando Norris, meaning Verstappen leads the championship by 52 points rather than 51 points.

Many racing fans from the F1 Twitter community on X were disappointed with Perez's performance at the Marina Bay Circuit, with some people even demanding that Ricciardo's exit from RB should mean he takes Perez's seat at Red Bull.

Others were frustrated with Perez's performance, even leading to calls that he should 'retire' from the sport and claiming he was 'useless' in regards to helping Red Bull win the constructors' championship.

Norris's victory in Singapore as well as Oscar Piastri's P3 and Perez's ability to pick up just one solitary point from the race see McLaren move 41 points clear in the battle to be crowned the top team in 2024.

F1 Twitter demands Red Bull to sack Perez

F1 Standings

