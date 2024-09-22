Mercedes BLASTED after causing Singapore Grand Prix confusion

Mercedes have been blasted by F1 fans on social media for causing confusion with their Singapore Grand Prix livery.

The Silver Arrows discarded their usual colour scheme for the night race, and adopted a one-off emerald green livery to celebrate their sponsor's, Petronas, 50th anniversary.

The company is based in Malaysia which makes Singapore the nearest destination for a home race, hence why Mercedes adopted the special livery for this weekend.

Petronas have been core to Mercedes' F1 brand identity since 2010, and has sponsored their car during their championship winning years during the Hybrid era.

Mercedes unveiled a one-off teal livery for the Singapore GP

Fans were left confused between the Aston Martin's and the Mercedes'

F1 fans blasts Mercedes' new livery

However, their new colour scheme has caused confusion with its similarity to the racing green livery of Aston Martin.

F1 fans were quick to voice their discontent at the confusion on social media, as the struggled to decipher which team was racing under the floodlights.

Some fans were left perplexed with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll running so high up in the order, believing they were third and fourth in the race until they quickly realised that the car was in fact the Mercedes' of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"I thought that mercedes was an aston martin for a sec," one user wrote.

"Those mercedes look so green i thought it was an aston martin at first i was like WHAT IS ALONSO DOING HERE," another said.

"Why do the Mercedes cars look green lmao i have tricked my brain thinking they were aston martin’s like multiple times," a third added.

