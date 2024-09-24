close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘losing MILLIONS’ as Kelly Piquet highlights serious issue on social media

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is losing millions amid his on-track struggles in 2024, a former Formula 1 driver has claimed.

Kelly Piquet highlights MAJOR issue on social media

Kelly Piquet - the partner of three-time champion Verstappen - has once again used her platform for good, highlighting a serious societal issue on social media.

Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

An interview with Daniel Ricciardo discussing life after F1 and his retirement plans has surfaced amid reports he may have completed the last race of his career.

Kylie Minogue gives Ricciardo AXE verdict

Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue has shared her thoughts on the rumours that Daniel Ricciardo is set to lose his Formula 1 seat.

Red Bull chief HITS BACK as official Ricciardo future confirmation nears

Red Bull team chief Helmut Marko has hit out following news leaking regarding the team's decision to reportedly replace Daniel Ricciardo before the United States Grand Prix.

