F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘losing MILLIONS’ as Kelly Piquet highlights serious issue on social media
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is losing millions amid his on-track struggles in 2024, a former Formula 1 driver has claimed.
Kelly Piquet highlights MAJOR issue on social media
Kelly Piquet - the partner of three-time champion Verstappen - has once again used her platform for good, highlighting a serious societal issue on social media.
Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration
An interview with Daniel Ricciardo discussing life after F1 and his retirement plans has surfaced amid reports he may have completed the last race of his career.
Kylie Minogue gives Ricciardo AXE verdict
Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue has shared her thoughts on the rumours that Daniel Ricciardo is set to lose his Formula 1 seat.
Red Bull chief HITS BACK as official Ricciardo future confirmation nears
Red Bull team chief Helmut Marko has hit out following news leaking regarding the team's decision to reportedly replace Daniel Ricciardo before the United States Grand Prix.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov