Damning Horner accusation made as Wolff issues FIERY response to Red Bull boss

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has issued a fiery response to Christian Horner after the Red Bull boss revealed plans that could have a huge effect on the Silver Arrows.

The two have formed quite a rivalry in recent years as their teams and star drivers in Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have done battle on track.

This year, Wolff has openly courted Max Verstappen ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari exit, but instead settled upon Kimi Antonelli after failing to land the three-time champion.

Wolff’s commitment to Antonelli could be a worrying sign for Brit George Russell, however, with Mercedes faced with a tough decision if Verstappen is interested in joining the team in the future.

George Russell has a long-term association with Mercedes

It would be fascinating to see George Russell race alongside Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff hits back at Horner

Red Bull boss Horner has even suggested that Russell could depart from Mercedes, and revealed at the Singapore Grand Prix that he was could target the Brit when his contract ends.

“We just want to take time to consider what do those options look like for the future and look, we’re not afraid to go outside the pool, you know George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year," Horner told Sky Sports live on air.

"It would be foolish not to take that into consideration. There are other drivers, talented drivers that could well be out of contract as well.”

Sergio Perez currently lines up alongside Verstappen at Red Bull, however, the Mexican has massively underperformed this season and has been the subject of constant replacement rumours.

Christian Horner is potentially eyeing George Russell for Red Bull

Adding to that, Horner revealed in Singapore that Perez must deliver, as he discussed alternative options to the 34-year-old.

Following Horner’s comments about Russell, Wolff has issued a fiery response to his rival claiming he was trying to ‘stir' the pot.

“Christian is always trying to stir s*** up,” Wolff declared, biting back at the Red Bull boss. “It’s part of the game,"

"George is a Mercedes driver, has been forever and hopefully will be forever. We have a long contract with him.”

