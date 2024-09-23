Kylie Minogue gives Ricciardo AXE verdict

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue has given her verdict on Daniel Ricciardo’s potential axing from Formula 1 at the Singapore GP.

The Aussie star entered the weekend with his F1 future hanging in the balance, with reports suggesting Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson would replace him.

However, Ricciardo still believed that if he produced a solid performance in Singapore, he could secure his seat with RB next year.

However, this was not to be after being knocked out in Q1, Ricciardo finished the race in P18 and was last of all the remaining runners.

Daniel Ricciardo has achieved eight race wins including the Monaco GP

The Aussie has suffered a major decline in recent years

Daniel Ricciardo expected to leave RB prior to US Grand Prix

The 35-year-old, if Singapore was to be his last race, left in a blaze of glory after setting the fastest lap of the race, and crucially helped his former team-mate Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo stole the fastest lap point off Lando Norris, which may become integral in their ever tightening championship battle.

Verstappen expressed his thanks for the aid from Ricciardo, opening up on their friendship and labelling him as a ‘great guy’.

Ricciardo will not only be missed by Verstappen but across the paddock and from fans alike, with the Aussie becoming one of the most popular faces in F1.

He was also wished well by his fellow compatriot and pop star Kylie Minogue who attended the Singapore GP to wave the chequered flag at the end of the race and perform.

When asked what she thought about Ricciardo’s exit by Sky Sports’ Craig Slater, she replied with affection but understood the nature of his axing.

"You know my love for Danny is ever pure and strong,” she said.

“But I guess that’s F1 let’s see what happens, I’m just happy to be here and enjoy the drama.”

