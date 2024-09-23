Kylie Minogue gives Ricciardo AXE verdict
Kylie Minogue gives Ricciardo AXE verdict
Pop sensation Kylie Minogue has given her verdict on Daniel Ricciardo’s potential axing from Formula 1 at the Singapore GP.
The Aussie star entered the weekend with his F1 future hanging in the balance, with reports suggesting Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson would replace him.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore
READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions
However, Ricciardo still believed that if he produced a solid performance in Singapore, he could secure his seat with RB next year.
However, this was not to be after being knocked out in Q1, Ricciardo finished the race in P18 and was last of all the remaining runners.
WATCH Emotional Ricciardo gives away F1 future in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo expected to leave RB prior to US Grand Prix
The 35-year-old, if Singapore was to be his last race, left in a blaze of glory after setting the fastest lap of the race, and crucially helped his former team-mate Max Verstappen.
Ricciardo stole the fastest lap point off Lando Norris, which may become integral in their ever tightening championship battle.
Verstappen expressed his thanks for the aid from Ricciardo, opening up on their friendship and labelling him as a ‘great guy’.
Ricciardo will not only be missed by Verstappen but across the paddock and from fans alike, with the Aussie becoming one of the most popular faces in F1.
He was also wished well by his fellow compatriot and pop star Kylie Minogue who attended the Singapore GP to wave the chequered flag at the end of the race and perform.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief HITS BACK as official Ricciardo future confirmation nears
When asked what she thought about Ricciardo’s exit by Sky Sports’ Craig Slater, she replied with affection but understood the nature of his axing.
"You know my love for Danny is ever pure and strong,” she said.
“But I guess that’s F1 let’s see what happens, I’m just happy to be here and enjoy the drama.”
WATCH Verstappen puts F1 future in doubt over FIA debate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo F1 career ‘not finished’ as Horner reveals SHOCK Red Bull driver target - GPFans Recap
- 15 minutes ago
Kylie Minogue gives Ricciardo AXE verdict
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration
- 2 hours ago
Kelly Piquet highlights MAJOR issue on social media
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as official Ricciardo confirmation edges closer
- 3 hours ago
Horner lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as driver's seat at risk
- Yesterday 19:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov