Red Bull announce RECORD-BREAKING car sale

Red Bull have revealed that fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase a version of the team's greatest ever Formula 1 car.

The announcement comes amid a season of struggle for the reigning constructors' champions, who currently sit 41 points off McLaren in this year's standings following last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

With just six races remaining, the pressure is on driving duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to ensure the team clinch a third successive world title.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit's form in 2024 pales in stark comparison to what they were able to produce the previous year, with the RB19 widely considered the most dominant car in the sport's history.

The RB19 show car is to be made available for purchase
The car delivered record-breaking success for Red Bull

Championship-winning vehicles on the market

In 2023, the car described by team principal Christian Horner as the 'most successful in F1 history' delivered a total of 21 victories, 30 podiums, 15 pole positions and 860 points as Red Bull won both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

And now, F1 enthusiasts can become one of a limited number of owners worldwide to possess the record-breaking vehicle in show car form.

Red Bull announced that their show cars will be available for purchase for the first time, with reproductions of both the RB19 and its predecessor, the RB18, going on public sale.

The RB19 was designed by legendary F1 engineer Adrian Newey

Both cars were created by Red Bull legend and design guru Adrian Newey, who will make the switch to Aston Martin in 2025 as he aims to turn the British outfit into a championship contender.

The respective cars' motion simulators - produced by sports licensing company Memento Exclusives - will also be up for grabs.

Barry Gough, CEO & founder of Memento Exclusives said: “As proud partners of the team, reproducing the most dominant race car to hit the tracks is a phenomenal moment in our company’s timeline.

"We are really excited about the evolution of motion technology and see this as the first chapter in a new era of bringing fans closer than ever to the sport they love.”

Red Bull RB19
