Newey GROUNDED by Red Bull following Aston Martin signing
Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey faces changes to his plans with the team for the rest of the season, after his switch to Aston Martin was confirmed earlier this month.
The 65-year-old announced he would be moving to Lawrence Stroll's team despite still being under contract with Christian Horner's outfit until the first quarter of 2025.
After his seismic departure from the Milton Keynes-based outfit was announced back in May, it was also revealed that Newey would still be contracted with the team throughout 2025 to work on the RB17.
Having been the brains behind 12 constructors' championship-winning cars for Red Bull, McLaren, and Williams, the design guru's exit will deliver a blow to Horner's team, who are already experiencing a plummet in performance, with star driver Max Verstappen having not won a race since the Spanish GP in June.
Verstappen and Newey share quite the record, with the outgoing design genius having worked on all three of the Dutchman's championship-winning cars.
In the aftermath of Newey's switch to Aston Martin, there are now whispers that Verstappen could be convinced to contribute to the mass exodus at Red Bull and partner Newey at Aston Martin.
Red Bull ban Newey from F1 weekends
During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, Horner criticised Stroll's team for choosing to celebrate the signing 'slightly prematurely', appearing bitter over the fact that Newey: "has always tended to do his own thing."
Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz then revealed during his popular show Ted's Notebook that he could be facing backlash from Horner that would impact the rest of his season with the reigning champions.
"His [Newey’s] first race for Aston Martin will be the Australian Grand Prix, the season opener for 2025," Kravitz revealed.
"We don't expect Adrian Newey to be at any more races before that point.
"Talking to some people at Red Bull, I don't think Adrian is going to be… there's maybe a plan for him to be in Austin, but I'm not sure that's going to happen now, even to sell the RB17.
"Adrian Newey says, 'I don't know what happened to this year's RB20, because I haven't been involved in the car since April'."
