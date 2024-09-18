Red Bull chief discusses SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer rumours

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has addressed speculation over the future of three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is chasing a fourth consecutive crown this season, but is coming under increasing pressure from McLaren rival Lando Norris courtesy of a drastic slump in form in recent months.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief FUMING as FIA illegality debate over rivals rages on

READ MORE: Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation

Verstappen finished one spot behind the Brit at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, despite Norris starting from 15th on the grid.

The result reduced the gap at the top of the drivers' standings to 59 points, and extended Verstappen's winless run to seven, with his last triumph coming in mid-June at the Spanish GP.

Max Verstappen's recent slump continued with a fifth-place finish in Baku

The defending world champion has been tipped to link up with Adrian Newey

Champion has just one target

The 26-year-old hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations throughout the campaign, sparking rumours that he is becoming increasingly disgruntled at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen had been strongly linked with a shock move to Mercedes as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton in the wake of his decision to join Ferrari, but the signing of Kimi Antonelli put an end to any lingering doubts over the Dutchman's immediate future.

Now, fresh speculation has emerged that Aston Martin - who recently acquired design mastermind Adrian Newey - are keen to explore a potential deal as they look to become a winning team in F1.

READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision

Helmut Marko is unconcerned by rumours surrounding his star driver

However, when the prospect was put to Red Bull director Marko, he was quick to dismiss any such suggestion.

Speaking to Oe24, the 81-year-old responded: "I have no idea where that comes from.

"Believe me, at the moment Max is only thinking about winning the world championship."

When asked which teams Verstappen would likely consider in the future, he replied: "Every sensible team boss has to be interested in Max.

"And he always wants to sit in the car in which he can become world champion."

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement

Related