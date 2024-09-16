Power Rankings - Red Bull lose out to McLaren twice in disaster Baku weekend

Red Bull Racing's pain in Baku wasn't limited to F1's dramatic Azerbaijan GP where McLaren took the lead of the World Constructors' Championship.

The papaya colours took to the top of the Drivers' standings too as one of the reigning champion's prospects suffered a weekend to forget.

Brazil's McLaren junior, Gabriel Bortoleto, is now the driver to beat in Formula 2 after the rookie racer secured points in both races to leapfrog Helmut Marko's hopeful Isack Hadjar in the standings.

With Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman showing the talent racing in F2, plus some F3 newcomers graduating to the second tier, here are the three standout drivers from the Baku weekend in GPFans' Power Rankings.

Formula 2

Victor Martins - A-

It's sadly all going to be too little too late for Frenchman Victor Martins, who secured solid points in Baku, but won't battle for the title by Abu Dhabi.

Sunday's fourth P2 finish in four rounds helps his championship tally a little, but it was his confident driving in the Sprint Race en-route to P4 that edges him above race winner Richard Verschoor in this week's Power Rankings.

Martins needs to use these remaining races to show his French bosses that he's a driver to keep Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan on their toes next year.

Martins will chase Doohan's seat

Richard Verschoor - A-

What a result for Richard Verschoor after stealing pole position from F1-bound Andrea Kimi Antonelli by a narrow margin on Friday.

A flawless drive, somewhat aided by the reduced race time and multiple Safety Car laps, meant victory was the Dutch driver's, and this time without any post-race penalties or disqualifications.

It'll mean a lot to Trident that Verschoor has shown what the team can also do in F2 after being so strong in F3, and they'll be bouyed by this result to go into the final two rounds.

F3 Rookies - B+

Is it a copout to score a bunch of drivers collectively? Perhaps. But it seems unfair to single out any of the new names in F2 this weekend as a standout performance over the rest.

Gabriele Mini took the podium finish on Saturday, Christian Mansell secured reverse grid pole position, and Luke Browning brought home a point-scoring finish on Sunday as the trio settled into their new environment.

It's been a year of deep talent in F2 this season, and these three drivers showed that next year won't be any different as the junior ranks overflow with potential.

Jim's 2024 Ongoing rankings

All three F2 rookies were already in my top-10 overall rankings to put me in a tricky spot as to where their F2 performances this weekend place them.

With Hadjar's two weekends of misery, he's slowly falling down the Power Rankings as well as the F2 standings.

Just two rounds remain in F2 2024, and it looks as though Gabriel Bortoleto could be the champion here at GPFans and in Formula 2.

1. Gabriel Bortoleto - F2 (Invicta Virtuosi)

2. Gabriele Miní - F3 & F2 (PREMA)

3. Isack Hadjar - F2 (Campos)

4. Leonardo Fornaroli - F3 (Trident)

5. Zane Maloney - F2 (Rodin)

6. Arvid Lindblad - F3 (PREMA)

7. Christian Mansell - F3 & F2 (ART & Trident)

8. Andrea Kimi Antonelli - F2 (PREMA)

9. Paul Aron - F2 (Hitech)

10. Luke Browning - F3 & F2 (Hitech & ART)

