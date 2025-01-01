Ricciardo return proposed as F1 prepares for MAJOR change

Since Cadillac announced they would be joining the grid in 2026 as the 11th Formula 1 team, their potential driver lineup has been a subject of debate.

One F1 favourite has been rumoured to join the team, with some hopeful that Daniel Ricciardo can make a second F1 comeback with the General Motors-backed outfit.

The Aussie was replaced by Liam Lawson after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix which appeared to be his final farewell from F1, but is there a realistic chance of him staging a return?

Whilst it would be an incredible story for Cadillac to sign Ricciardo, it is crucial that the team establish the right driver lineup to help them navigate the difficult journey to the front of the F1 grid.

GPFans have assessed the options for the team, as F1 prepares for the significant change to the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from F1

Ricciardo’s popularity and commercial appeal may tempt Cadillac, but the Aussie himself has confirmed he is done with F1.

To make another return to the series would take a Herculean mental effort from Ricciardo, where he would have to recover from a demoralising axe from VCARB.

Cadillac should be moving towards the future with their driver lineup, and Ricciardo's recent performances do not demonstrate the potential to propel a team forward.

Colton Herta

Could Colton Herta switch to F1?

One of the first names to arise in connection with the Cadillac F1 seat was IndyCar star Colton Herta, who currently competes in the series with Andretti Global.

The team have revealed their wish to field a young American driver such as Herta, but he is yet to acquire the Super Licence points needed to compete in F1. Furthermore, to jump from IndyCar to F1 is a significant feat to undertake and a risk for Cadillac, one they will have to weigh up depending on who they select as their second driver.

Will Yuki Tsunoda leave the Red Bull family?

Yuki Tsunoda was snubbed for the Red Bull drive in 2025, and may start to run out of patience with the team if he is not promoted soon.

If he signs for Cadillac in 2026, he would not only bring with him a wealth of on track experience, but also insight from his role at Red Bull throughout his junior and senior career.

As team boss Christian Horner stated himself, Tsunoda cannot always be ‘the bridesmaid’ and a fresh environment at Cadillac could be the perfect career decision.

Valtteri Bottas has the experience Cadillac need in 2026

Valtteri Bottas certainly fulfils this requirement, and will be searching for a route back onto the F1 grid following his axing from Sauber.

The Finn will serve as Mercedes reserve in 2025, but is he a little too past his prime to lead an F1 team when Cadillac join the grid in 2026?

Jak Crawford

Jak Crawford competes in his third F2 season in 2025

If Cadillac wanted to opt for a young American driver aside from Herta, then F2 star Jak Crawford could be the right talent for them to invest in.

Crawford will compete in his third F2 season in 2025, so he will have to impress in 2025 if he wants to prove he is the right candidate for the Cadillac seat.

Several of his F2 colleagues have made the jump up to F1 in 2024, as teams have become increasingly inclined towards youth, which could work in his favour if he delivers a strong 2025 season.

Franco Colapinto

Will Franco Colapinto return to F1?

Franco Colapinto's axe from the F1 grid was confirmed for 2025, following the appointment of Isack Hadjar to VCARB.

The Argentine driver will move aside for Carlos Sainz at Williams, but will be eying up a return to the F1 grid in 2026, and Cadillac could be a potential option.

However, Williams team principal James Vowles has denied that Colapinto is in talks with the new team, as a move to Cadillac appears to be more of an outside chance.

