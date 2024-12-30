close global

Wolff delivers F1 EXIT update

Formula 1 Academy chief Susie Wolff has offered an update on her future within the series.

Wolff was appointed managing director of F1 Academy in March 2023 ahead of its inaugural season, with the 2023 and 2024 seasons now in the books.

F1 Academy is an all-female series that intends to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of motorsport.

The winner of the 2024 series Abbi Pulling, for example, will receive a fully-funded seat in GB3 with Rodin Motorsport for next season.

F1 Academy is set to continue in 2025
Abbi Pulling won the 2024 F1 Academy

Will Susie Wolff leave F1 Academy?

Given her own experience as a racing driver, Wolff is an excellent fit for her current role in helping young females progress up the motorsport ladder.

Following the demise of the W Series in 2022, a series more closely aligned with the F1 brand launched in 2023, and Wolff has overseen the inaugural two seasons of the F1 Academy.

However, it is a position that she has hinted she may not hold forever. Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolff was quizzed on whether or not she planned on being in the role for the long-term, or if she had other ambitions.

"I want to get the F1 Academy to a point where it has very solid foundations and doesn't need me to bang doors to make things happen," she revealed.

"The aim is for it to be a totally sustainable business with brilliant talent. I want to stay until I'm sure it works, not just a nice try."

Whilst making no long-term commitments, Wolff's comments do not suggest she is set to leave any time soon, keen to firmly establish the series before doing so.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things develop within the F1 Academy for the 2025 season, with a fresh set of talent set to race on the grid next season, and a trip to Vegas coming up.

