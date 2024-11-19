F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025

Formula 1 have confirmed a calendar change for 2025, with an announcement naming next year's Las Vegas race weekend as the host of a different series' season finale.

The sport returns to the Vegas strip this week for the 2024 edition of the show-stopping event, where Red Bull star Max Verstappen could be crowned this year's champion.

Last year's night race in Sin City ended with Verstappen stealing the win, continuing his season of domination, and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc denying Red Bull a one-two with a spectacular overtake on Sergio Perez during the final lap of the grand prix.

Perez's form has taken a significant dip throughout 2024 however, with Red Bull likely pinning their hopes of success in this year's Vegas spectacle on the Dutchman.

As F1 prepares to head back to the iconic street circuit for a second consecutive year, support series F1 Academy has released the 2025 calendar, the schedule having received quite the shakeup.

Abbi Pulling currently leads the 2024 F1 Academy standings

F1 Academy's 2025 season finale will take place in Las Vegas

F1 Academy announce 2025 schedule

F1 Academy has been confirmed for its third season, with F1 announcing the official calendar for the 2025 season as interest in the series ramps up.

The all-female championship managed by former driver Susie Wolff will head to China to open next year's campaign, and will then head to Jeddah and Miami, both circuits having featured in the 2024 calendar.

Another change for 2025 will be the debut appearance of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where academy racers will head to the Canadian GP to display their racing prowess.

The most exciting change, however, is the addition of the Las Vegas Street Circuit, with the 2025 F1 Academy season set to conclude in Sin City for a spectacular season finale.

"I am proud to announce our F1 ACADEMY 2025 calendar, which demonstrates our continued commitment to taking the series to new heights, expanding our global reach and bringing our mission to an increasingly diverse and engaged global audience," Wolff said in an official statement.

"I want to thank our promoters for their enthusiasm and support, and for joining us on our journey to create opportunities for women to thrive at every level of our sport.

"Finishing our season in Las Vegas will be an iconic moment, and its addition to the calendar is testament to the wealth of support we receive from Formula 1 and Liberty Media."

