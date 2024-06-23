British star dominates after HUGE crash at Spanish GP

British racing star Abbi Pulling dominated race one of the F1 Academy's fourth round in Barcelona this afternoon claiming a fourth consecutive victory in the series.

Pulling won both races in Miami last time out back in May, whilst she also won the second race in Jeddah way back in March.

The Brit led from lights out to the flag after securing pole position for both races during Friday's qualifying.

Home hero Nerea Marti followed in second with Chloe Chambers claiming the final podium position.

Pulling’s nearest championship rival Doriane Pin, who has recently recovered from fracturing her ribs, stalled at the beginning of the race tumbling down the order.

Abbi Pulling has four consecutive F1 Academy wins

Rival Doriane Pin struggled in Spain on Saturday

Ferrari star in F1 Academy smash

Pin was offered a lifeline, however, when Ferrari's Maya Weug and Amna Al Qubaisi came together prompting a safety car.

The bunching of the field aided Pin, who was able to get closer to her rivals and fought her way up the grid to finish in P7.

Speaking on the F1 Academy’s social media at the end of the race, Pulling seemed calm and collected after the victory.

“Kept the lead off the line although it was pretty close and it was a lights to flag victory,” the British ace explained.

“So I can’t thank Rodin Motorsport enough as well as the BWT Alpine F1 team for their support.

“It’s been a dream of a weekend so far and I want to keep this momentum going and not get too complacent and let's see what tomorrow brings.

"It could be wet, I quite like the rain so we will see.”

Has Abbi Pulling impressed Alpine boss Bruno Famin?

A win in Barcelona has allowed Pulling to extend her lead at the top of the drivers’ standings, with her maiden championship in the all-female series now within reaching distance.

Senior Alpine figures were seen supporting Pulling after her victory, including team principal Bruno Famin, and new recruit Flavio Briatore.

If Pulling maintains her dominant form across this season, she will surely be hoping, with the backing of Alpine, to move up the F1 feeder series ladder.

