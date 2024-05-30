Controversial former team principal linked with SENSATIONAL F1 return
Controversial former team principal linked with SENSATIONAL F1 return
A legendary former Formula 1 team principal could be set to make a sensational return to the sport, according to reports.
Alpine have endured a torrid start to the 2024 season, with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly scoring just one point each so far after eight races - the latter scoring his last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate
But the team are looking to strengthen off the track as they aim to become a competitive outfit when F1's regulations next change in 2026.
The French squad's revamp has included the signing of engineer David Sanchez after his departure from McLaren, and the Enstone-based squad are reportedly set to bring Flavio Briatore back to F1.
READ MORE: Verstappen claims Red Bull dominance coming to an end
Flavio Briatore to return to F1 with Alpine
According to Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has targeted Briatore to help turn the team around.
The report claims that the Italian will be drafted in as a ‘special supervisor’ and will not require constant involvement at the track.
Briatore has a rich history in F1 and with the Enstone team, having guided Benetton to title success with Michael Schumacher in the 1990’s and led Renault to back-to-back championships with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006.
His time in F1 came to an end in 2009 in the wake of the Crashgate scandal, where then Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed out of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and brought out the safety car, allowing Alonso to inherit the lead and win the race.
For his involvement in the scandal, Briatore was kicked out of the sport in 2009 and handed a lifetime ban, although this has now been overturned.
The Italian has not fully cut ties with the sport since his ban, and currently serves as Alonso’s manager.
READ MORE: Norris BLASTS FIA over 'unacceptable' F1 quirk
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Adrian Newey targeted by SHOCK F1 team in ambitious move
- 22 minutes ago
F1 team makes BIG decision amid rumours star driver could be replaced
- 1 hour ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Newey move to F1 team hinted as DONE as Sainz 'LOCKED IN' with new outfit
- 1 hour ago
Controversial former team principal linked with SENSATIONAL F1 return
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes make KEY Antonelli decision after testing sessions
- 3 hours ago
Leclerc SHOCKS fans after finally breaking Monaco curse
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul