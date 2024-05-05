Star engineer makes STUNNING return to F1 team after McLaren exit

Alpine have strengthened their technical team with a shock name joining the team just weeks after he left a rival.

The Ernstone-based team have struggled so far in 2024, currently sitting ninth in the constructors’ standings with zero points scored from the opening five rounds.

The Chinese Grand Prix was the first time that both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly got into Q2, as the French outfit have taken a huge step back from previous years.

But the team are looking to bolster their squad off the track and have already done so with the arrival of engineer David Sanchez.

Alpine are yet to score a point in 2024

Both drivers made it to Q2 in China

David Sanchez joins Alpine

It was announced on Thursday morning that the Frenchman would be joining Alpine effective immediately in the newly created role, Executive Technical Director.

Sanchez will oversee the team’s technical department and will responsibility of the Performance, Engineering and Aerodynamic areas, with all three of the key areas’ technical directors - Ciaron Pilbeam (Performance), Joe Burnell (Engineering) and David Wheater (Aerodynamics) – all reporting to him.

The arrival of the 44-year-old comes just weeks after his departure from McLaren, which came after his role with the team did not align with his expectations and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Woking squad after just three months.

By joining Alpine, Sanchez makes his return to Ernstone having started his F1 career there with Renault in 2005, the year they won both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships.

Speaking in a statement from Alpine, team principal Bruno Famin said: “I am delighted to welcome David back to Enstone, where he started his career back in 2005.

David Sanchez joins Alpine weeks after leaving McLaren

“This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas.

“It is clear that the performance of the car and development path has not moved at a sufficient pace relative to our ambitions as a team. We look forward to welcoming David and working hard together to achieve the ultimate success.”

Sanchez added: “I’m excited by this challenge at Alpine. I’m looking forward to working at Enstone again, the place where I started my Formula 1 career.

“This team has always had so many fantastic people involved and there is clearly so much potential to unlock. We have a big task ahead to improve on-track performance and it is this type of challenge that motivates me.

“I’m very much ready to begin and look forward to working with the Enstone-Viry technical teams again with the sole aim of bringing regular success back to this great team.”

