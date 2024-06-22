British star grabs STUNNING pole in Spain
British star Abbi Pulling has claimed a fourth consecutive pole position.
The 21-year-old has been a dominant force in the all-female F1 Academy this season, claiming three back-to-back wins alongside her pole position streak.
Whilst her first win in Saudi Arabia was inherited from Doriane Pin, the Brit bounced back in Miami and was imperious against her rivals.
Pulling also competes in British F4 with Rodin Carlin, and her hard work in the domestic feeder series is helping improve her performances on the international stage.
Can Abbi Pulling secure the F1 Academy title?
Pulling has improved significantly compared to the 2023 F1 Academy season, where she finished fifth in the championship and secured zero race wins.
Following qualifying in Spain, where she produced an excellent lap to take pole, Pulling discussed her fine performance and the changes she has made this season.
“It was a pretty intense session. I’d say it was harder than Miami for sure,” Pulling explained to Sky Sports.
“I mean, it was so close and after the first set of tyres, we were a bit out of the balance window so we had to make a change quickly and just had to put everything on the line and it all paid off.
“It’s a track that we struggle at, so I'm so pleased and I can’t thank the team enough. Sunday’s race, looking like it could bring some rain which will be pretty exciting.”
When asked about what has been key to her success, Pulling emphasised a shift in her mentality.
“A lot of it has been mentality. I do a lot of work with a guy called Martin from Gazing Performance Systems and it’s all about taking the pressure off your shoulders, for me at least. it’s different for everyone,” Pulling added.
“It’s an amazing opportunity what F1 are doing, especially having the 10 F1 teams affiliated with the drivers.
“Obviously me being with Alpine, the support they’re giving me is just incredible and also the visibility, the opportunity, the tracks that we go to and the track time. It’s all just a great package.”
As a result of her above success, Pulling currently tops the F1 Academy drivers' standings.
Doriane Pin and Maya Weug trail Pulling in second and third respectively.
