F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix lived up to its reputation as one of the most thrilling races on the calendar.

In a dramatic, rain-affected Canadian GP, Max Verstappen snatched victory from the jaws of pole-sitter George Russell.

Having shared the exact lap time in Q3 with the Mercedes star – a remarkable 1:12.000 seconds for both drivers – the Dutchman delivered a masterful performance to secure his 60th career win and extend his grip on the championship lead.

Russell only managed a disappointing third-place finish behind Lando Norris, claiming the Silver Arrows' first podium of the season.

Despite a glimmer of hope with Charles Leclerc's victory in Monaco, Ferrari's struggles returned in full force in Montreal. After Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failed to make it out of Q2, their misery was compounded further when they were forced to retire from the race.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez also endured a weekend to forget, bowing out in Q1 for the second consecutive race and failing to finish the race after hitting the barrier with the rear of his car.

Adding to the drama, Williams' hopes for a points finish were dashed as both drivers saw their races come to a premature end. Logan Sargeant made contact with the barriers, while Alexander Albon couldn't avoid an accident that forced him to retire despite a strong showing and a brilliant double overtake on Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo.

2024 Canadian GP - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: 1:15.569sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +3.879sec
3. George Russell [Mercedes]: +4.317sec
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +4.915sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +10.199sec
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +17.510sec
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +23.625sec
8. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +28.672sec
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +30.021sec
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +30.313sec
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +30.824sec
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +31.253sec
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +40.487sec
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +52.694sec
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: + 1 LAP
NC. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: DNF
NC. Alex Albon [Williams]: DNF
NC. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: DNF
NC. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: DNF
NC. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: DNF

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: 1:14.856sec on lap 70.

