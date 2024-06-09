F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

In a day full of surprises, George Russell secured a dramatic pole position, edging out championship leader Max Verstappen in a nail-biting conclusion.

Both drivers crossed the line with identical times of 1:12.000, but since Russell was the first driver to achieve that mark, he clinched the second pole position of his career for today's race.

This was the first time since the 1997 European Grand Prix, when Jacques Villeneuve beat Michael Schumacher and Heinz-Harald Frentzen to the top spot, despite all three setting the exact same times of 1:21:072.

Verstappen will be breathing down the Brit's neck at the start, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Daniel Ricciardo all rounding out the top five.

Lewis Hamilton, who looked strong in previous sessions, fell short in Q3, ending up a surprising seventh, just under three tenths off pole.

This wasn't the only disappointment of the day, though, as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failed to progress beyond Q2, leaving them a mountain to climb in the race.

Furthermore, Sergio Perez, who recently signed a contract extension with the Milton Keynes outfit, finished 16th on the grid, marking his second straight Q1 exit.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. George Russell [Mercedes]: 1:12.000sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.000sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.021sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.103sec

5. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +0.178sec

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +0.228sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.280sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +0.414sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +0.701sec

10. Alex Albon [Williams]: +0.796sec

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.691sec

12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.728sec

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +0.736sec

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +0.916sec

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +0.940sec

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +1.326sec

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1.366sec

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1.978sec

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +2.292sec

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.435sec



Note: Ocon has a five-place grid penalty carried over from the Monaco GP.



When is the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

Lights out in Canada set for 2pm local time on Sunday, June 9. This translates to 7pm in the UK, 1pm CDT, and 11am PDT, as well as 4am in Australia on Monday.

