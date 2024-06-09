F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix as George Russell looks to secure his second career win.
Montreal served up a qualifying session for the ages as Russell and Max Verstappen emerged locked in a thrilling tie at the top of the timesheet.
Both drivers clocked an identical time of 1:12.000, but thanks to the crucial advantage of setting the time first, Russell will line up for today's race in pole position ahead of the Dutchman.
McLaren's Lando Norris will start a strong third, with team-mate Oscar Piastri grabbing fourth on the grid and Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top five.
For Lewis Hamilton, however, qualifying turned into a frustrating afternoon. The seven-time world champion fell short of expectations, languishing down in P7, 0.280 seconds behind his team-mate.
Both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, failed to progress past Q2, leaving the Scuderia with a mountain to climb.
Canadian Grand Prix - Sunday, June 9, 2024
The race kicks off today, Sunday, June 9, at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 2pm Sunday
UK time: 7pm Sunday
CEST: 8pm Sunday
United States (CDT): 1pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 11am Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 4am Monday
South Africa: 8pm Sunday
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
