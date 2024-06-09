Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix as George Russell looks to secure his second career win.

Montreal served up a qualifying session for the ages as Russell and Max Verstappen emerged locked in a thrilling tie at the top of the timesheet.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole

Both drivers clocked an identical time of 1:12.000, but thanks to the crucial advantage of setting the time first, Russell will line up for today's race in pole position ahead of the Dutchman.

McLaren's Lando Norris will start a strong third, with team-mate Oscar Piastri grabbing fourth on the grid and Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top five.

For Lewis Hamilton, however, qualifying turned into a frustrating afternoon. The seven-time world champion fell short of expectations, languishing down in P7, 0.280 seconds behind his team-mate.

Both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, failed to progress past Q2, leaving the Scuderia with a mountain to climb.

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

George Russell secured the second pole position of his F1 career

Canadian Grand Prix - Sunday, June 9, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, June 9, at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 2pm Sunday

UK time: 7pm Sunday

CEST: 8pm Sunday

United States (CDT): 1pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 11am Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 4am Monday

South Africa: 8pm Sunday



How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related