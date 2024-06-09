close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix as George Russell looks to secure his second career win.

Montreal served up a qualifying session for the ages as Russell and Max Verstappen emerged locked in a thrilling tie at the top of the timesheet.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole

Both drivers clocked an identical time of 1:12.000, but thanks to the crucial advantage of setting the time first, Russell will line up for today's race in pole position ahead of the Dutchman.

McLaren's Lando Norris will start a strong third, with team-mate Oscar Piastri grabbing fourth on the grid and Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top five.

For Lewis Hamilton, however, qualifying turned into a frustrating afternoon. The seven-time world champion fell short of expectations, languishing down in P7, 0.280 seconds behind his team-mate.

Both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, failed to progress past Q2, leaving the Scuderia with a mountain to climb.

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

George Russell secured the second pole position of his F1 career

Canadian Grand Prix - Sunday, June 9, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, June 9, at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 2pm Sunday
UK time: 7pm Sunday
CEST: 8pm Sunday
United States (CDT): 1pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 11am Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 4am Monday
South Africa: 8pm Sunday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo Charles Leclerc Lando Norris
F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 07:28
Top three qualifying verdict: Rivals confident of beating Verstappen
Canadian GP Qualifying

Top three qualifying verdict: Rivals confident of beating Verstappen

  • Yesterday 23:56

Latest News

F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

  • 30 minutes ago
Canadian GP Qualifying

Hamilton PUZZLED after feeling 'vanished' in qualifying

  • 43 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

RB star's future confirmed after SHOCK driver announcement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari star 'signs secret deal' with huge 2025 move

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo hits back at BRUTAL Villeneuve criticism with astonishing outburst

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x