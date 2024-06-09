close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change after being summoned by the FIA

Red Bull have had to make a significant change to Max Verstappen's car ahead of qualifying after an engine issue prematurely ended his Friday practice.

Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada

Max Verstappen found himself under investigation after a thrilling qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris given FIA verdict following unusual stewards call

McLaren star Lando Norris was forced to answer to the FIA stewards after Friday's second practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Top three qualifying verdict: Rivals confident of beating Verstappen

George Russell believes he can beat Max Verstappen in Sunday's race after taking his second ever pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.

McLaren star WARNED by FIA for Canadian GP conduct

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has swerved a penalty from the FIA after being the subject of an investigation on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

  • Today 02:55
  • Yesterday 16:05

Canadian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1 hour ago
  • Today 02:55
  • Today 01:52
Who is the woman with the pink phone by Lewis Hamilton's side?

  • Today 01:13
  • Yesterday 23:56
