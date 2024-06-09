F1 News Today: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change after being summoned by the FIA
F1 News Today: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change after being summoned by the FIA
Red Bull have had to make a significant change to Max Verstappen's car ahead of qualifying after an engine issue prematurely ended his Friday practice.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada
Max Verstappen found himself under investigation after a thrilling qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris given FIA verdict following unusual stewards call
McLaren star Lando Norris was forced to answer to the FIA stewards after Friday's second practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Top three qualifying verdict: Rivals confident of beating Verstappen
George Russell believes he can beat Max Verstappen in Sunday's race after taking his second ever pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star WARNED by FIA for Canadian GP conduct
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has swerved a penalty from the FIA after being the subject of an investigation on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change after being summoned by the FIA
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo F1 future twist after DRAMA in Canada - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 02:55
Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada
- Today 01:52
Who is the woman with the pink phone by Lewis Hamilton's side?
- Today 01:13
Top three qualifying verdict: Rivals confident of beating Verstappen
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul