Norris given FIA verdict following unusual stewards call

McLaren star Lando Norris was forced to answer to the FIA stewards after Friday's second practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

After a rain affected first practice around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in which the British driver actually came out on top, the start of FP2 saw a flurry of action, with drivers keen to get a feel for the track in drying conditions.

Grim conditions would soon return, though, with heavy rainfall once again forcing the drivers onto a wet choice of tyre as the session progressed.

In tricky conditions, a number of drivers went off track, including Norris later in the session.

Conditions at the Canadian GP were tricky on Friday

Lando Norris was called to the stewards room after FP2

Did Lando Norris get a penalty?

The British driver left the track at turn 14, unable to make the final chicane, but slowed his car down enough as to not hit any walls or barriers, and appeared to rejoin the track safely.

However, the manner in which he went back on to the track later led to him being summoned to the stewards room, with the FIA alleging a failure to follow the race director's event notes regarding the escape road instructions at the corner.

Norris did indeed fail to use the escape road when re-joining the track, but it was later deemed by the FIA that there was indeed no infringement.

This was due to Norris not having to actually take said escape road in the first place, making the fact he was summoned to the stewards in the first place rather unusual, as he had followed the rules to the letter.

An FIA statement read: "The stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris), team representative and reviewed video and in-car video evidence,"

"Whilst the driver of Car 4 went off track on the inside of turn 14, he touched the orange kerb and therefore was not required to go around the orange bollard before rejoining the track.

"Therefore no infringement occurred. It is noted that the driver did not rejoin the track in an unsafe manner nor did he gain any lasting advantage."

