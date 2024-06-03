close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.

Formula 1's last outing in Monaco was a historic one, as Charles Leclerc finally claimed an emotional, long-awaited victory in front of his home crowd, becoming the first Monegasque driver to stand atop the podium in Monaco in the F1 world championship era.

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Another historic moment occurred on the iconic streets of Monte Carlo, as the top 10 finished in the same order they started for the first time in F1.

The championship now heads across the Atlantic to Canada this weekend for the ninth round of the 2024 season, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen leading the drivers' standings by 32 points over Leclerc.

Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast

Here's a breakdown of the latest forecast for the three days of the race weekend:

Friday, June 7: FP1 & FP2

Thundery showers and light winds are on the cards throughout the day, with a 64% chance of rain when the cars hit the track for the first practice session, increasing to 70% during the second run.

Temperatures will hover around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) for the high and 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the low.

Saturday, June 8: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday will see similar conditions, with a 57% chance of rain during the final practice session, and 70% during the all-important qualifying.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit) and drop to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the day.

Sunday, June 9: Race

Race day will have the lowest possibility of rain compared to previous days, with only a 29% likelihood at the start of the action and light winds from the south west.

Temperatures are expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for the race.

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Charles Leclerc Monaco Montreal
F1 Explained: What is kerb riding?
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is kerb riding?

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Raceweek: When and where is the next grand prix?
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Raceweek: When and where is the next grand prix?

  • Today 09:57

Latest News

F1 Features

Who could replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine? Potential new drivers RANKED

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: How does practice work?

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 team announce driver EXIT as Perez REPLACEMENT temptations revealed

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is kerb riding?

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce PERMANENT exit of star driver ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • Today 13:43
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x