F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.

Formula 1's last outing in Monaco was a historic one, as Charles Leclerc finally claimed an emotional, long-awaited victory in front of his home crowd, becoming the first Monegasque driver to stand atop the podium in Monaco in the F1 world championship era.

Another historic moment occurred on the iconic streets of Monte Carlo, as the top 10 finished in the same order they started for the first time in F1.

The championship now heads across the Atlantic to Canada this weekend for the ninth round of the 2024 season, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen leading the drivers' standings by 32 points over Leclerc.

Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast

Here's a breakdown of the latest forecast for the three days of the race weekend:

Friday, June 7: FP1 & FP2

Thundery showers and light winds are on the cards throughout the day, with a 64% chance of rain when the cars hit the track for the first practice session, increasing to 70% during the second run.

Temperatures will hover around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) for the high and 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the low.

Saturday, June 8: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday will see similar conditions, with a 57% chance of rain during the final practice session, and 70% during the all-important qualifying.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit) and drop to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the day.

Sunday, June 9: Race

Race day will have the lowest possibility of rain compared to previous days, with only a 29% likelihood at the start of the action and light winds from the south west.

Temperatures are expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for the race.

