Ferrari star 'signs secret deal' with huge 2025 move

One Ferrari driver's 2025 seat is secured and set to be confirmed, according to reports.

Carlos Sainz is currently out of a seat for 2025 after Ferrari announced they had signed Lewis Hamilton for next season.

Now, Ferrari Driver Academy member and one-time Ferrari grand prix racer Oliver Bearman will join Haas in 2025 having signed a 'secret deal', say the Daily Mail.

The British driver, who stood in for Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year, will join the Ferrari-powered team with Nico Hulkenberg due to vacate a seat after the German's move to Sauber was confirmed.

Oliver Bearman will join Haas in 2025

Oliver Bearman drove for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Who is Oliver Bearman?

Sainz's future in F1 looks set to be confirmed in the near future, with reports in his home country linking him with Williams, whose boss James Vowles was open about his pursuit of the Spaniard.

Bearman, meanwhile, attracted mainstream attention for his impressive performance on F1 debut in Saudi Arabia when he replaced Sainz, who was out of the weekend after FP2 with appendicitis.

As one of Ferrari's 2024 reserve drivers, the then-18-year-old qualified 11th and moved up to seventh in the race, which made him the youngest driver to score points on debut.

Oliver Bearman has tested and completed practice sessions for Haas

Bearman is also acting as Haas' reserve driver this season, alongside his duties with Prema in F2, with whom he is competing for the second successive season in the tier.

A member of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2021, Bearman has been evaluated by bosses of the Scuderia and Haas in private tests and practice sessions.

The man from Chelmsford will become the fourth Brit on the grid, joining Ferrari-bound Hamilton, Lando Norris, and George Russell.

