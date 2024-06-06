Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval
Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval
Carlos Sainz has reportedly signed a contract with a Formula 1 team to take him into the next stage of his career.
Spanish outlet The Objective report that the contract has been signed and verified by a Madrid law firm, with an announcement set to come before the Spanish Grand Prix later this month.
F1 Headlines: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver
READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return
However, the twist in the tale is that it's unclear which team Sainz has signed for.
Williams appear to be the team in pole position for his signature, with rumours of a move to replace Logan Sargeant at the historic team becoming louder by the day, but the Spaniard has also been linked elsewhere.
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement
Sainz's options dwindling
Mercedes were a popular choice shortly after the departure of Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari - and thus Sainz's own departure from the Scuderia - was announced, but they appear to be leaning toward promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli from F2.
A move back to the Red Bull family was also mooted for the former Toro Rosso driver, but Sergio Perez's new contract, announced this week, has closed the door definitively on that option.
Sainz had long been linked with a move to Audi for the arrival of the German brand in 2026, likely partnering Nico Hulkenberg, but those talks appear to have gone quiet in recent weeks, leaving Williams as the most likely option.
The British team are currently eighth in the constructors' standings with just two points from eight races in 2024, but have been making some positive noises about their improvements in process after an organisational overhaul.
READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Canadian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky F1 pundit gives Verstappen reason for Perez Red Bull contract
- 1 hour ago
Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval
- 1 hour ago
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion calls for driver BAN after controversial FIA decision
- 3 hours ago
F1 race winner reveals UNIQUE Canadian GP pre-race workout
- Today 11:57
F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul