close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

The FIA are facing a major dilemma ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix as heavy weather is forecast for the event.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Canadian GP

Formula 1 is set for a fresh face this weekend as one team have announced a driver replacement ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari stars given UPGRADE ahead of Canadian GP

Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have both received significant upgrades ahead of this weekend in Montreal.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT

An F1 pundit has discussed the possibility of Max Verstappen soon leaving Formula 1 after speculation over his Red Bull future.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

Mercedes are set to support a surprise name with finding an F1 drive for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 FIA
Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

  • Yesterday 05:57
  • 1

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

  • 22 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media

  • Yesterday 21:57
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

F1 boss praises star's commitment despite impending exit

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x