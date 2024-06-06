F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

The FIA are facing a major dilemma ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix as heavy weather is forecast for the event.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Canadian GP

Formula 1 is set for a fresh face this weekend as one team have announced a driver replacement ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari stars given UPGRADE ahead of Canadian GP

Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have both received significant upgrades ahead of this weekend in Montreal.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT

An F1 pundit has discussed the possibility of Max Verstappen soon leaving Formula 1 after speculation over his Red Bull future.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

Mercedes are set to support a surprise name with finding an F1 drive for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related