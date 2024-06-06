F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver
The FIA are facing a major dilemma ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix as heavy weather is forecast for the event.
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Canadian GP
Formula 1 is set for a fresh face this weekend as one team have announced a driver replacement ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Ferrari stars given UPGRADE ahead of Canadian GP
Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have both received significant upgrades ahead of this weekend in Montreal.
F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT
An F1 pundit has discussed the possibility of Max Verstappen soon leaving Formula 1 after speculation over his Red Bull future.
Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team
Mercedes are set to support a surprise name with finding an F1 drive for 2025.
