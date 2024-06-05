close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

Mercedes will work with Esteban Ocon to keep the French driver on the grid after it was announced he would be leaving Alpine at the end of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old will depart the Enstone team after five years racing together in F1, though their relationship extends back to Ocon's teenage years.

F1 Headlines: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

READ MORE: Schumacher family 'forced to sell' champion's personal items

Ocon has enjoyed some success at the team formerly known as Renault, including a shock win in Hungary in 2021.

Recently, though, the relationship has become stretched. Ocon's clumsy collision with teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco piled on the tension, though this is not thought to be the reason the parties have decided to split.

Alpine have made a poor start to the 2024 F1 season
Esteban Ocon recorded a DNF in Monaco after colliding with Pierre Gasly

Could Mercedes connections land Ocon a 2025 seat?

Ocon first joined the Mercedes F1 junior team in 2015, when CEO Toto Wolff also became his manager, and in 2019 Ocon acted as Mercedes' driver in F1 when he found himself out of a seat.

As per his own admission earlier this year, Ocon remains a Mercedes junior driver, and added that "even if I'm not that junior anymore, I'm still contracted with them at some stage."

With Ocon again looking for a drive, it is reported by the Mirror that the German team will step in to help secure the Frenchman a seat where necessary.

“Mercedes, though, will still support Ocon despite his impending Alpine exit," Daniel Moxon writes.

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Toto Wolff was hired as Esteban Ocon's manager in 2015

"And Mirror Sport understands that the team will continue to work with the Frenchman and do their best to ensure he still has a place on the grid next year.

“The 27-year-old continues to be supported by the team and they will be part of the efforts to find the driver his next home on the F1 grid.”

READ MORE: Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Alpine Michael Schumacher Esteban Ocon
F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit

  • Yesterday 21:57
EXCLUSIVE: Coulthard reveals reason Ocon and Alpine might have split
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Coulthard reveals reason Ocon and Alpine might have split

  • Yesterday 09:14

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team

  • 12 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Canadian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari boss appears to fire shot at Sainz in Hamilton comments

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari stars given UPGRADE ahead of Canadian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Marko accuses F1 rivals of COPYING Red Bull

  • Today 13:57
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

  • Today 13:20
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x