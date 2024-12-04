F1 star reveals team EXIT plans with emotional statement
A Formula 1 star has opened up on his unexpected team exit in a heartfelt statement.
His comments come ahead of this weekend's 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out to be crowned constructors' champions.
There's also plenty to keep an eye on away from the title fight, with a number of drivers set to make their final appearances for their 2024 teams.
Ocon issues heartfelt statement
Sunday's race at Yas Marina Circuit will be the final time Lewis Hamilton steps into a Mercedes, with the seven-time champion set to join Ferrari in 2025, while Carlos Sainz - the man he will replace - will wave goodbye to the Scuderia ahead of his move to Williams.
It will also be a last outing for Nico Hulkenberg at Haas before he makes the switch to Sauber, while the future remains uncertain for a host of other drivers, including Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Franco Colapinto.
Alpine's Esteban Ocon had expected to be on the grid for this weekend's showpiece, but it was announced following the Qatar GP that the Frenchman would be replaced by Jack Doohan for the upcoming event.
Now, Ocon - who delivered the team's only victory in F1 under their current name back in 2021 - has broken his silence on his shock early departure, taking to social media to pay tribute to his former colleagues.
In a post published on X, the 28-year-old wrote: "I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Chatillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons.
"We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends."
Ocon also reflected on what has been an 'especially difficult' season 'for various reasons', but insisted can look back with pride knowing he gave it '100 per cent every single session'.
He continued: "To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell.
"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week.
"I was looking forward to both of those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.
"I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. MERCI THANK YOU."
I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons. We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends.— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) December 3, 2024
I leave… pic.twitter.com/QL7ZTPLQin
