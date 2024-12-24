F1 star gets NEW drive for Christmas

A Formula 1 star has revealed his Christmas gift from a rival driver, with a fun new drive on the cards ahead of his team switch next year.

Stars of the F1 grid are gearing up for Christmas as the winter break is in full flow, following a gruelling season that was the longest the sport has ever seen.

Excitement is starting to build ahead of 2025, with a number of drivers on the move, including Lewis Hamilton switching to Ferrari, Carlos Sainz joining Williams, and Liam Lawson being promoted up to the main Red Bull team to partner Max Verstappen.

Another driver who will be on the move is Esteban Ocon, who was axed from Alpine yet managed to gain another seat with the Haas team, with whom he made his debut at the end-of-season tyre test.

Ocon reveals Christmas present

Now, Ocon has revealed another new drive, with F1 star Charles Leclerc clearly getting the memo about one of his favourite hobbies.

Ocon has been seen racing RC cars around the paddock, even joining Lewis Hamilton for a race during a grand prix event last season in a wholesome link up.

F1 drivers took part in Secret Santa for the sport's official YouTube channel, with Ocon being gifted a remote controlled car.

"It's a drift RC car," Ocon revealed. "Low quality, low budget!

"It's been well thought actually and yeah I'm gonna have some fun, or I'm gonna give it to a little kid of mine, but it might [have been given] by someone that knows I do RC cars quite a bit, Charles?"

It was swiftly confirmed that it was in fact Leclerc that had been Ocon's Secret Santa, the Frenchman clearly impressed by the thoughtful gift.

"Thank you Charles, you know me well! Obviously I'm a radio-controlled freak, I love it so merci mon pote."

