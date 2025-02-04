F1 star lands SHOCK Netflix movie role

A Formula 1 driver has swapped the circuit for the silver screen after it was confirmed he is set to star in an upcoming Netflix movie.

The bizarre revelation comes as preparation for the 2025 campaign continues, with pre-season testing scheduled for Bahrain later this month.

From there, attention will turn towards Melbourne for the first grand prix of the year, where Max Verstappen will begin the defence of his world drivers' title.

The Dutchman will be joined by a new team-mate in Liam Lawson, who has taken over from Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with the Kiwi just one of a host of new faces on the grid this time around.

Excitement is already reaching fever-pitch ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut, while fans will be eager to see how his Mercedes replacement, Kimi Antonelli, handles the step up from F2 in his maiden season.

Esteban Ocon will also be in new surroundings this season after making the move to Haas

Could grand prix winner be set for acting career?

Further back in the field, a number of teams have made big changes to their driver line-ups, including Haas, who have two new men behind the wheel.

Rookie Oliver Bearman has already shown what he is capable after enjoying a stunning race debut in Saudi Arabia last season, while partner Esteban Ocon is excited about his latest challenge following his Alpine exit.

Ocon has already featured in Netflix's Drive to Survive series

But it seems the Frenchman's talents extend far beyond the confines of F1, after he was spotted featuring a trailer for upcoming Netflix comedy Lune de miel avec ma mere (Honeymoon With My Mother).

The film will be released on the platform - which also streams Drive to Survive - later this month, with the 28-year-old playing the role of the villain.

The short clip shows Ocon smiling and hugging a runaway bride before driving away in a red sports car.

i’ve seen enough, give ocon an oscar pic.twitter.com/iTgxxxXa5p — belle (@ahsokabeth) February 4, 2025

