F1 announce new signing for Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 have announced a new signing for the Australian Grand Prix after it was revealed LVMH had joined the sport as their Global Partner for 2025.

The luxury brands group and F1 announced their 10-year partnership back in 2024, with the deal incorporating many of LVMH’s brands into the sport.

Brands under the LVMH umbrella include Tag Heuer, Moet Hennessy and several high fashion brands such as Givenchy, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

In a recent announcement from F1, Louis Vuitton is expected to make its appearance during the first race weekend of the season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Louis Vuitton to partner F1’s Australian Grand Prix

The fashion brand will be the title partner of the Australian GP in March, where the name will feature on trackside signage, and their Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be presented to celebrate the top three drivers’ on the podium.

Louis Vuitton’s presence at the Australian GP will be a first for the brand at any sporting event as F1 prepares to move into a new era with LVMH.

"We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as Title Partner for our first 2025 race," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories.

"The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition. 2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton."

