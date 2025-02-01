Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled

Red Bull star David Coulthard is reportedly engaged to his partner, Sigrid Silversand, after details have emerged over his proposal.

The 53-year-old may have retired from F1, but remains part of the Red Bull team and frequently takes part in show runs in their cars across the world, whilst also working on the groundbreaking initiative More Than Equal.

Coulthard is also known for his broadcast role as part of Channel 4’s coverage of F1, and joins friend and former team boss Eddie Jordan on their podcast Formula for Success.

However, Jordan has recently let slip personal details regarding his friend and colleague, as Coulthard's engagement to his partner has been revealed.

David Coulthard remains part of the Red Bull family

Eddie Jordan has revealed David Coulthard's engagement

Coulthard engaged to partner Sigrid Silversand

According to former team owner Jordan, Coulthard and Silversand, a 29-year-old model who hails from Sweden, recently got engaged in Mauritius having made their relationship public in 2023.

"I've got to send a very special congratulations to my old mate David Coulthard, who's just run off to Mauritius and got engaged to a Swedish model 23 years his junior!” Jordan reportedly wrote in Boat International.

"She’s taller than him, which I like to remind him about as often as I can."

Silversand has reportedly confirmed the engagement, revealing more behind-the-scenes details to the Daily Mail.

"It was a surprise as David is really good at hiding” she said.

"He kept it a secret and asked my parents for permission to marry me.

"He's a proper gentleman and there are only a few of them left."

