EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo career LIFELINE after F1 exit

Ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be set for a career boost after a fellow Red Bull star revealed exclusively to GPFans that a paddock return could be open to the fan-favourite.

The Aussie racer was sacked by RB following the Singapore GP this season, with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson replacing him immediately, leaving Ricciardo's legions of fans heartbroken.

Ricciardo had dipped in and out of the Red Bull family throughout his F1 career, having enjoyed stints with the main team and its junior outfit, more recently known as Visa Cash App RB.

Often at the centre of driver swap rumours, Ricciardo was under pressure during the races he did compete in this season, frequently being outperformed by his junior team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda.

Following the team's decision to replace the 35-year-old with immediate effect, both Tsunoda and Ricciardo's replacement Lawson have been confirmed by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to be auditioning for a promotion to the main team to replace another underperforming driver, Sergio Perez.

Helmut Marko is often instrumental in executing Red Bull's driver lineup changes

Liam Lawson has been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez

David Coulthard backs Ricciardo F1 return

In an exclusive interview with GPFans, former F1 driver David Coulthard discussed Ricciardo's chances at a return to the sport, with a similar path to his own potentially on the cards.

Coulthard formerly drove for Red Bull between 2005 and 2008 before retiring from the sport, and now juggles being a co-founder of a groundbreaking initiative, performing promotional activities for Red Bull at events such as their show runs and of course taking on duties as an F1 pundit during race weekends as well.

David Coulthard continues to pilot Red Bull machinery in a marketing role

Ricciardo's own fanbase grew exponentially thanks to his charismatic appearances in the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' and Coulthard believes a return to the grid as an F1 pundit could be just what the Aussie star is looking for.

"I think it would be a logical place for him to move into if he's mentally content with the opportunities he had in Formula 1 then he should have no issue transitioning," he said.

"Being a Formula 1 driver, being any sports person is a gift it's a very rare opportunity and you work hard to gain that opportunity you need the support of people to maintain that opportunity but inevitably in any elite sport it's about performance.

"He would be especially [successful] at this time with where the sport is he's already established a base in America I think he could have a very successful career."

"Young, current, it's all there if he wants it but it is, as he will find out, very different walking the paddock with a group of people following you as a driver to suddenly standing in line waiting for a driver to make himself available to chat to you."

