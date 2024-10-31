Lawson makes BRUTAL Red Bull admission at Ricciardo's expense

VCARB driver Liam Lawson has made an astonishing claim about his time spent on the Formula 1 sidelines.

Lawson recently became the newest member of the F1 grid, replacing veteran Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the 2024 season, and likely into 2025 as well.

The New Zealander previously raced with the Faenza-based team back in 2023, when he stepped up in place of an injured Ricciardo, and impressed during his brief spell on the grid.

For much of this year, Lawson was linked to both the VCARB seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda, and with a spot on the grid as Max Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull, following periods of poor form for both Ricciardo and Sergio Perez.

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo earlier this season

Liam Lawson has been tipped to now replace Sergio Perez

Lawson 'tried not to smile' following Ricciardo and Perez mistakes

Following a solid start to life back on the F1 grid at VCARB, rumours that Lawson could replace Perez for the 2025 season have grown stronger, with the pair battling for position at last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, despite Perez having the far-superior car.

Lawson had to wait exactly a year from his 2023 Singapore GP heroics before he was given a seat back on the grid, something that he said was a guarantee in his contract as a Red Bull junior.

The 22-year-old is understood to currently be in a direct battle with team-mate Tsunoda for the top seat at Red Bull, with Perez's form showing no signs of improving.

Now, Lawson has made the astonishing revelation that he had to 'try not to smile' when on the F1 sidelines when both Ricciardo and Perez were making mistakes, due to the obvious assumptions being made by camera crews.

"You should see, I’m standing, something will happen, either one of them will spin, and I’ll look down the pitlane and a dude with his camera is sprinting down the pitlane to get the shot," Lawson told the Red Flags podcast.

"I’m trying so hard not to smile, not because of what’s happening, but just because I know what they’re doing. I know the camera’s coming."

