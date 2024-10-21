Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo replacement APOLOGY

VCARB driver Liam Lawson has opened up about a heartfelt exchange with ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, apologising to the veteran as Ricciardo’s departure from the Red Bull group was confirmed.

This revelation comes after almost a year of speculation surrounding the future of both drivers in the sport, with Ricciardo’s abrupt exit causing a stir in the paddock.

Lawson impressed while deputising for an injured Ricciardo during the 2023 season, but was not given the underperforming Australian's seat until last month, when it was confirmed he will at least see out the remaining races of the season.

During the Singapore Grand Prix in 2024, where whispers of it being Ricciardo’s final race intensified, Lawson approached the 35-year-old to offer a personal apology.

Speaking to Formula1.com, Lawson recounted the difficult conversation, sharing the advice Ricciardo gave him as the gravity of the situation became clear.

"It was definitely a difficult weekend for all of us, especially for Daniel," Lawson said.

"I went and saw him and said obviously sorry about this whole situation as it’s not nice, and sorry you had to go through it."

Ricciardo wished Lawson "good luck" ahead of his full-time F1 debut

Ricciardo's reaction to Lawson's apology

Despite the challenges, Ricciardo responded with characteristic grace to Lawson's apology.

"He said there’s nothing against me, and that 'you get one shot at F1, make sure you take it'. He wished me good luck," Lawson added.

Lawson will be fighting for a seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Lawson had long been promised a seat within the Red Bull family, and with Yuki Tsunoda’s contract extension until the end of next season, it became clear that Ricciardo’s position was at risk.

The New Zealander impressed at the US GP last weekend having replaced Ricciardo, recovering from an engine penalty to claim a ninth-place finish.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding both Lawson and Ricciardo's future for a long period of time, Lawson emphasised that there was never direct rivalry between the two drivers.

"Even for the last 12 months, it’s never felt like we were in direct competition," Lawson explained.

"With Daniel, it never really felt like that. He was always good to me, always open to giving advice when I was driving."

