FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight

Formula 1's governing body have admitted that they demonstrated leniency towards Lando Norris during Sunday's United States Grand Prix - despite hitting the world championship contender with a costly time penalty in the closing stages.

The McLaren star's title ambitions were dealt a severe blow in Texas following a controversial late incident involving fierce rival Max Verstappen as the pair vied for a spot on the podium.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc produced an impeccable drive having taken the lead on the opening corner to ease home in first place, while team-mate Carlos Sainz helped secure the Italian outfit's first one-two at the US GP since 2006.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought out a thrilling battle in Texas

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz delivered a rare Ferrari one-two

Title battle takes fresh twist

But while the Scuderia duo were coasting out in front, all eyes were glued to what was going on a little further back.

After a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle played out over eight dramatic laps, Norris attempted to get past his Red Bull counterpart on the outside of Turn 12.

Determined to defend his position, Verstappen held his inside line, resulting in both cars veering off track on the exit before Norris emerged in front.

The defending champion took to team radio just seconds later to complain about the move, in stark contrast to those within McLaren who felt their man was left with no option.

After reviewing the incident, the FIA deemed Norris had gained an unfair advantage, and slapped the Brit with a five-second penalty.

Unable to build up enough of an advantage having passed the Dutchman, the punishment resulted in the duo swapping positions following the chequered flag.

The FIA hit Norris with a costly five-second penalty in the closing stages

That, coupled with Verstappen's sprint race triumph on Saturday, ensured his lead over Norris was extended to 57 points with just five races remaining.

There was fierce debate surrounding the decision to penalise Norris, with the Brit seemingly unsure as to what else he could have done, and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella branding the FIA intervention as 'inappropriate'.

Yet, it could have been even worse for the 24-year-old, who would have finished in fifth behind team-mate Oscar Piastri, had the FIA opted to impose a 10-second penalty, as recommended in the guidelines.

However, a statement released by the organisation explained why they deemed the five-second punishment to be sufficient.

It read: "Car 4 [Norris)] was overtaking Car 1 [Verstappen] on the outside, but was not level with Car 1 at the apex. Therefore under the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 4 had lost the "right" to the corner.

"Accordingly as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.

"A 5 second penalty is imposed instead of the 10 second penalty recommended in the guidelines because having committed to the overtaking move on the outside the driver of Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1 which had also left the track."

