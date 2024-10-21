Verstappen CRUSHED by Red Bull rivals as FIA deliver huge ‘breach’ verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen lost out to Ferrari after late penalty drama plagued Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix.

FIA deliver major verdict over US GP ‘breach’ complaints

The FIA have reportedly come to a final decision over the actions of one Formula 1 team, following complaints of a potential 'breach' ahead of the US GP.

Hamilton OUT after CRAZY US GP start brings out safety car

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has butchered his chances at the 2024 US Grand Prix with a crash in the early stages of the race.

Verstappen DEFIANT over forced FIA Red Bull car change

Max Verstappen has delivered a despondent response over the FIA’s forced Red Bull car change at the US Grand Prix.

Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

A special tribute to axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been unveiled at the United States Grand Prix.

