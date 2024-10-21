Verstappen CRUSHED by Red Bull rivals as FIA deliver huge ‘breach’ verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen CRUSHED by Red Bull rivals as FIA deliver huge ‘breach’ verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen lost out to Ferrari after late penalty drama plagued Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix.
FIA deliver major verdict over US GP ‘breach’ complaints
The FIA have reportedly come to a final decision over the actions of one Formula 1 team, following complaints of a potential 'breach' ahead of the US GP.
Hamilton OUT after CRAZY US GP start brings out safety car
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has butchered his chances at the 2024 US Grand Prix with a crash in the early stages of the race.
Verstappen DEFIANT over forced FIA Red Bull car change
Max Verstappen has delivered a despondent response over the FIA’s forced Red Bull car change at the US Grand Prix.
Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP
A special tribute to axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been unveiled at the United States Grand Prix.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
United States Grand Prix
FIA launch investigation after controversial US GP finale
- 2 hours ago
F1 Hot Takes
Norris was 'EMBARRASSING' and 'does not deserve to win a title' - US Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 3 hours ago
US Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Verstappen loses out to Red Bull rivals after LATE penalty drama
- Yesterday 22:52
F1 LIVE
US Grand Prix RECAP: Verstappen and Norris duel leads to dramatic PENALTY
- Yesterday 22:45
United States GP
Wolff slams FIA over Mercedes PENALTY as Hamilton and Russell suffer
- Yesterday 22:23
