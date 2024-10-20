close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

A special tribute to axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been unveiled at the United States Grand Prix.

The Aussie made his name at Red Bull where he instantly impressed when he beat four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel during his debut season with the outfit.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in PITLANE start blow as FIA issue Mercedes statement

READ MORE: Red Bull worried Verstappen will QUIT as major revelations revealed

Since then, Ricciardo has achieved eight F1 victories, including an iconic win around the streets of Monaco in 2018.

Not only did his late-breaking style help him gain popularity, but also his sense of humour and jovial antics in the paddock ensured he became a fan favourite.

Daniel Ricciardo won the 2018 Monaco GP
Daniel Ricciardo's last race win was in Monza

Why was Daniel Ricciardo axed from F1?

However, Ricciardo announced his shock move to Renault for the 2019 season, and eventually found himself at McLaren in 2021.

It was at the Woking-based outfit that his decline in performance was initially noted, as he failed to match up to younger team-mate Lando Norris.

The 35-year-old was axed from the team in favour of compatriot Oscar Piastri, and found himself without a drive for 2023.

However, his old team took mercy on him and offered Ricciardo a lifeline when he was slotted in to replace Nyck De Vries at Alpha Tauri, now VCARB.

Ricciardo was initially touted as a replacement for a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull if he managed to demonstrate dominance over Yuki Tsunoda at RB in 2024, however the Japanese star had other intentions.

READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP

Daniel Ricciardo could not match Yuki Tsunoda in 2024

Tsunoda consistently outperformed his team-mate throughout the season, putting pressure on Ricciardo, and speculation soon mounted over his F1 future.

RB announced after the Singapore GP that they would be replacing Ricciardo with Liam Lawson, who would race for the team from Austin onwards.

However, Ricciardo’s presence was missed by fans at the US GP, with a special tribute unveiled for the star in the form of a book.

Fans have expressed their notes of thanks to their favourite driver in this book, that sat on a table alongside a framed picture of Ricciardo in cowboy get-up.

READ MORE: Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo F1 Headlines Sebastian Vettel
Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in the US Grand Prix?
Daniel Ricciardo

Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in the US Grand Prix?

  • October 18, 2024 18:57
Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 17, 2024 23:55

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

  • 33 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

  • 1 hour ago
United States Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in PITLANE start blow as FIA issue Mercedes statement

  • 2 hours ago
United States GP

Verstappen DEFIANT over forced FIA Red Bull car change

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x