Verstappen DEFIANT over forced FIA Red Bull car change

Max Verstappen has delivered a despondent response over the FIA’s forced Red Bull car change at the US Grand Prix.

Lando Norris has steadily chipped away at Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship thus far in 2024, with 54 points separating them as they head into Austin, following Verstappen's sixth consecutive sprint victory on Saturday.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton suffers huge qualifying setback as FIA issue Mercedes statement

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP pole battle

The McLaren star achieved a commanding victory last time out in Singapore, whilst Verstappen has failed to win a race since the Spanish GP earlier this year.

Verstappen and the Red Bull team have been left frustrated with their car issues as the season has progressed, falling behind their rivals and unable to recover their previously dominant form.

Lando Norris has six races to chase Max Verstappen down in the drivers' championship

Max Verstappen has been left frustrated by his Red Bull's performance at recent races

READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin

Can Red Bull improve at the US Grand Prix?

Red Bull have brought fresh upgrades to Austin in a bid to try and stop Norris and McLaren from taking both world titles, but have instead found themselves at the centre of an FIA investigation.

F1 teams expressed their concern about a device in their car which allowed settings to be changed to alter the height of its front bib under parc ferme conditions, adjustments that are illegal under the current technical regulations.

Red Bull subsequently worked to develop a plan moving forward with the FIA making modifications on the device to immediately seal it in time for the US GP.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz in Austin, Verstappen seemed unbothered about his team’s chances this weekend and discussed the car changes enforced by the FIA.

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

Max Verstappen discusses his chances at the US Grand Prix

“I'm not really worried about anything. I just want to have fun and try the best I can,” he said.

“Every race is important, naturally, this one is also very important and we want to do well.

“We’ll see with the upgrades that we have what it does to the car. There are also a lot of changes to the track you know with the tarmac so we also need to get on top of that.

“And with the T-tray nothing changes, that's all okay.”

READ MORE: Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search

Related