Norris praises FIA for FORCING Red Bull car change
McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts on a recent change to Red Bull's machinery, enforced by the FIA.
Norris currently sits second in the drivers' standings, just 52 points behind leader Max Verstappen, with the young Brit surely hoping this setback for Red Bull could enhance his chances of securing his first Formula 1 championship.
After four weeks away from the track, rival teams had reportedly raised suspicions to the sport's governing body over Red Bull's machinery, leading to an investigation from the FIA into a device on the cars that had allowed for the ride height to be altered once leaving the garage.
Under current parc ferme rules however, it is illegal to adjust this in between qualifying and the race itself, with the three practice sessions before qualifying allowing for teams to make necessary adjustments instead.
The part that could be adjusted by the device is known as the 'bib' or 'tea tray', and its existence on the Red Bull cars has prompted a change from the team after the FIA confirmed such devices were prohibited.
A spokesperson for the team declared a 'plan' was now in place in collaboration with the FIA, whose own statement read: "Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations."
What does Norris think of FIA Red Bull decision?
During a press conference ahead of this weekend’s US GP, Norris speculated over how much the device may have helped with Red Bull's championship campaign.
“I mean, it's one thing having it on your car. It's another thing on how much you exploit it and use it, which we have no idea on." Norris stated.
“If it has been helping them, if they've been utilising it in the way people think they have, then maybe it will shift in our direction. But, I mean, when you talk about things like that, it's not going to gain them… They're not going to have got several pole positions or wins just because of such a device. I don't think it really will change anything in the scheme of things.
“But when we look at maybe certain qualifyings and we look at the gap in certain races this year, when it's been split by hundredths of a second in qualifying or even thousandths, then you might say, ‘OK, well, maybe this has helped in that direction or this direction’. But I think it's good that the FIA are doing such a thing.
“There's a difference between black and white stuff like this, and there's a difference between Formula 1 and pushing the boundaries and creating new things and innovating within the space that you're allowed to innovate. And I think that's what we as McLaren have done a very good job in. But we're sure not to go any further than that.”
