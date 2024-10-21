Late US GP change CONFIRMED

A last-minute change has been confirmed following the action-packed finale of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 19th round of the 2024 season saw Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fight to the chequered flag for the final spot on the podium, with Ferrari storming to their first one-two across the pond since 2006.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as FIA issue HUGE penalty

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight

WATCH: Wolff hints at FIA bias in favour of Red Bull Racing

McLaren started the race in pole position with Lando Norris, but the 24-year-old lost his lead almost immediately with Verstappen and both scarlet Ferraris charging on ahead of him.

Charles Leclerc proceeded to lead the pack for the rest of the race in Austin with Norris unable to progress up the order until passing Verstappen on the 52nd lap, a move which led to the FIA handing Norris a five-second penalty with both drivers having left the track.

Uproar over the lack of consistency from the FIA throughout the grand prix was a hot topic post-race, with McLaren's team principal and CEO both calling for change.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fought hard to make it onto the podium at COTA

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured a one-two for Ferrari

Pirelli reveal US GP trophy issue

Despite Norris fighting hard to make it onto the podium, it was Verstappen who joined the Ferrari duo on the steps in Austin, with the Scuderia now just eight points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

Eagle-eyed viewers at home may have noticed something else was missing from the podium celebrations however, after the US GP had hyped up their 'Heroo' concept trophies ahead of the race weekend.

According to Motorsport.com, Pirelli have now confirmed that the trophies that had been set to be presented to the top three drivers after the race had actually been scrapped at the last minute, due to the design bearing a resemblance to the brand Bearbrick.

Bearbrick produce collectible toys in the shape of a bear's head, much like the planned trophies for the US GP which were designed by Italian artist Matteo Macchiavelli.

But after being made aware of the potential similarities and having discussed with the FIA, Pirelli pulled the design, instead handing over spare silverware and replica Pirelli tyres as trophies for the top three.

According to the above publication, all three trophies had to be flown in by Pirelli from one of the company's U.S. offices at the last minute, after it pulled the original trophies

READ MORE: FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath

Related