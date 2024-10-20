F1 2024 US Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have officially confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
Max Verstappen returned to Austin with intent after taking a sprint race victory, however it was his title rival Lando Norris who achieved pole position.
The Dutchman looked set to top the timesheets in Austin, but a crash from George Russell at the end of Q3 prevented him from completing his lap.
His Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton made a shock Q1 exit which will see him start the race in P18.
Liam Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB, will start at the back of the grid after being slammed with a 60-place-grid penalty due to exceeding several allotted power unit components.
F1 US Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:32.330sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.031sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.322sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.410sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.620sec
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.644sec
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.688sec
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.979sec
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.151sec
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - No time set
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Alex Albon [Williams]
16. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
17. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
20. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024
The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 2pm Sunday
Central European Time 9pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday
